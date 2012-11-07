CORRECTED-Stada eyes takeovers of up to 1 bln eur - Welt am Sonntag

FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.