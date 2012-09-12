* Country holds world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Sept 12 (Reuters Life!) - The president of the
Central Asian state of Turkmenistan on Wednesday suggested there
were limits to his desire to reform, urging the nation to honour
a book written by his predecessor, one of the world's most
eccentric autocrats.
Seeking warmer ties with the West as he seeks alternative
gas export routes to cut his country's dependence on Russia,
Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has begun to slowly
unwind his predecessor's policies amid some signs he is ready to
gradually allow more freedom.
Turkmenistan holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas
reserves and multi-national energy companies have assiduously
tried to court its government for access in recent years.
But in a move that suggested radical political change may be
some way off, Berdymukhamedov on Wednesday exhorted his nation
to treasure the "holy book" authored by Saparmurat Niyazov, the
country's first post-Soviet leader who was famous for renaming
the months of the year after members of his own family.
Praising its take on Turkmenistan's "inimitable culture,
peculiar way of life and rich spiritual world", he made it clear
that the book - the "Rukhnama" - would still remain the
centrepiece of Turkmen society.
"The Rukhnama has helped the world to learn about the
numerous great states built by our nation throughout its
history," he said in a written address to the nation marking
"Rukhnama Day".
"The Rukhnama will continue to serve as a spiritual source
that multiplies our energy and strength."
Berdymukhamedov, a 55-year-old qualified dentist with a
penchant for sports cars and riding thoroughbred horses, is
officially nicknamed "Arkadag" or The Patron and wields
virtually unlimited powers.
But Niyazov, who died of heart failure in 2006 and ruled his
reclusive Central Asian nation for more than two decades, was
widely regarded as one of the world's most bizarre and strict
autocrats.
Officially titled "Turkmenbashi", or Head of the Turkmen, he
published the Rukhnama in 2001 and made it central to all
aspects of life in the country.
It replaced history lessons in schools and knowledge of the
book was even made mandatory for anyone who wanted to obtain a
driving licence.
The book, a mixture of folklore, morality, autobiography and
history written in oracular style, glorifies the Turkmen as a
5,000-year-old nation which founded 70 states and empires.
Niyazov's reign was marked by a ban on opera, circus and
ballet in the desert nation of 5.5 million people.
He renamed the months of the year after national symbols or
family members, cut the length of school and university studies
and banned studying abroad.
Berdymukhamedov has moved to gradually unwind some of his
predecessor's policies.
He has allowed wide access to the Internet, let Turkmen
citizens study abroad and restored the National Academy of
Sciences abolished by his predecessor. Opera and circus - but
not classical ballet - have also returned.
In the field of education, secondary school pupils study for
10 years, rather than nine under Niyazov, and undergraduate
students spend five years, rather than three, at university.
Compulsory daily Rukhnama drills in schools have been
reduced to one hour a week and school-leavers no longer have to
pass exams on knowledge of the book. The month of September,
renamed Rukhnama by Niyazov, has also been given back its
original name.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)