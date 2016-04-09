ASHGABAT, April 9 Turkmen President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov has sacked his economy and trade ministers as
well as the top taxman after economic growth in the
gas-exporting nation slowed and exports fell, state television
said on Saturday.
The Central Asian nation's gross domestic product growth
slowed to 6.3 percent in the first quarter from 10.0 percent a
year earlier, Berdymukhamedov told a government meeting which
was held on Friday and broadcast on Saturday.
Citing "serious shortcomings" in their work, he then
dismissed Economy and Development Minister Yaldesh Sheripov,
Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Minister Bayar Abayev and
chairman of the tax service, Shatlyk Khummedov.
Turkmenistan's gas-dominated economy has taken a hit from
the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to stop
purchases of Turkmen gas.
The World Bank expects full-year economic growth in the
former Soviet republic to slow to 5.0 percent in 2016 from 6.5
percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross
domestic product had grown at double-digit rates.
