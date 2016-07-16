UPDATE 1-Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened output cut
ASHGABAT, July 16 Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.1 percent in the first half of 2016 from 9.1 percent a year earlier, official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported on Saturday.
The Central Asian nation's gas-dominated economy has taken a hit from the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to stop purchases of Turkmen gas.
The World Bank expects full-year economic growth in the former Soviet republic to slow to 5.0 percent in 2016 from 6.5 percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross domestic product had grown at double-digit rates. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke)
