ASHGABAT Oct 21 Turkmenistan's gross domestic
product growth slowed to 6.2 percent in January-September from
7.5 percent a year earlier, the Central Asian nation's state
news agency reported on Friday.
The former Soviet republic's gas-dominated economy has taken
a hit from the decline in energy prices and Russia's decision to
stop purchases of Turkmen gas.
The International Monetary Fund expects full-year economic
growth in Turkmenistan to slow to 5.4 percent in 2016 from 6.5
percent a year earlier. In 2013 and 2014, Turkmenistan's gross
domestic product had grown at double-digit rates.
