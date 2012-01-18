* Turkmen presidential election set for Feb. 12
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Jan 18 Turkmen President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov will face seven token candidates in a
presidential election next month seen as a formality for the
all-powerful leader of a reclusive Central Asian state holding
four percent of global gas reserves.
Turkmenistan is a former Soviet republic with no opposition
parties, where compliant state media extol the president daily.
Rights groups rank the desert country, which borders Afghanistan
and Iran, among the most oppressive in the world.
Berdymukhamedov, a 55-year-old qualified dentist, became
president in 2007 after the death of Turkmenistan's first
post-Soviet leader, Saparmurat Niyazov.
His power has virtually no limits in the country of 5.5
million people. Not only president, Berdymukhamedov is also
prime minister, commander of the armed forces and chairman of
the only political party - the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.
His state-authorised nickname is "Arkadag", a word often
interpreted as the Turkmen word for "protector". The title 'Hero
of Turkmenistan' - conferred six times upon his predecessor -
was also awarded to Berdymukhamedov in October.
The seven opponents who will appear alongside
Berdymukhamedov on the ballot paper are drawn from a variety of
government ministries and state-owned enterprises.
The candidate list, published on Wednesday by the Central
Election Commission, included the water-resource and energy
ministers, representatives of the state gas and oil companies
and the director of a textile factory.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has
declined to send an observer mission to the Feb. 12 election,
saying that its presence would not "add value" given the limited
freedoms and lack of political competition.
"There is no private or independent electronic media and
publication of the first private newspaper was permitted only
recently," the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human
Rights said after an assessment mission in December.
"The political space has been characterised by an absence of
political parties other than the Democratic Party of
Turkmenistan, an insufficient separation of powers between
different branches of government and a limited respect for basic
human rights and fundamental freedoms," it said.
International energy companies are pushing for a share of
abundant natural gas resources in Turkmenistan, which itself
wants to diversify exports from Soviet-era master Russia to
China, Iran, other Asian countries and the West.
Turkmenistan ranks joint fourth with Saudi Arabia in terms
of natural gas reserves, behind only Russia, Iran and Qatar,
data compiled by BP shows.
A law permitting the registration of opposition parties came
into force this month, only five days before registration of
presidential candidates closed. Any new party would be unlikely
to threaten the dominance of Berdymukhamedov's party.
The ODIHR said it had not received "information that there
have been significant changes in the circumstances that have
precluded meaningful competition among alternative forces".
Berdymukhamedov won 89 percent of the vote in the February
2007 election that followed the death of Niyazov. He has built
closer ties in particular with China, having visited Beijing to
flesh out gas deals and win billions of dollars in loans.
(Writing by Robin Paxton Editing by Maria Golovnina)