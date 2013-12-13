Dec 13 Following are key facts about
Turkmenistan, which holds the first multi-party parliamentary
election in its post-Soviet history on Sunday, in which only
candidates loyal to President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov are
running.
GEOGRAPHY
Turkmenistan occupies 448,100 sq km (280,062 sq miles) on
the southeastern coast of the Caspian Sea and borders
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Kazakhstan. About nine-tenths
of Turkmenistan is desert, chiefly the Kara-Kum, one of the
world's largest sand deserts.
POPULATION
The Central Asian country's 5.5 million people are mostly
ethnic Turkmens but include Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Russians,
Ukrainians, Armenians and Azeris. The official language,
Turkmen, is part of the Turkic family of languages. Russian is
also used.
HISTORY
Turkmenistan became part of the Russian empire at the end of
the 19th century. It became part of the Soviet Union in 1924 and
declared independence after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Berdymukhamedov, born in June 1957, came to power after the
death of Saparmurat Niyazov, who ruled for 21 years until his
death in 2006.
He started to slowly dismantle Niyazov's flamboyant
personality cult but is now himself the focus of the same type
of adulation. His official nickname is Arkadag, or The Patron.
He has improved ties with the West, which criticises his
autocratic rule while eyeing on Turkmenistan's huge natural gas
reserves, and has benefited from rising gas export revenues from
expanding exports to China.
RELIGION
The Sunni branch of Islam is the most widely practised
religion in the officially secular state.
ECONOMY
Turkmenistan has the world's fourth-largest natural gas
reserves and has launched three gas-processing plants at the
giant Galkynysh field, the world's second-largest natural gas
reservoir, this year which will feed the existing pipeline route
to China and its future expansion.
It sells much smaller volumes of its gas to Russia and Iran,
and has expressed interest in exporting gas to Europe and to
India and Pakistan via Afghanistan, although these two projects
have not yet come to fruition.
Following independence in 1991, Turkmenistan experienced
several years of economic decline. It was hit hard in 1997 when
non-payments by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
forced a suspension of virtually all natural gas exports.
The economy began to recover and accelerate by 1998 and has
been growing in double-digit percentage terms since 2004.
Turkmenistan aims to reduce its dependence on gas exports by
developing its petrochemicals industry and potential export
sectors including construction materials, textiles and
electricity.
The gas-driven economy is set to grow 10.1 percent this
year, the International Monetary Fund said in November, against
its previous estimate of 8 percent. It forecast 10.7 percent
economic growth in 2014.
The country plans to more than triple gas output in the next
two decades from this year's planned 76.9 billion cubic metres.
