* Strongman leader hails "new stage of Turkmen democracy"
* Two parties loyal to Berdymukhamedov seek parliament seats
* "Atmosphere of total repression in Turkmenistan" - Amnesty
* Rising gas export revenues strengthen president's position
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Dec 13 Turkmenistan's President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov says Sunday's parliametary election
is a democratic milestone for his gas-rich nation, but critics
say it merely slaps a veneer on what they call a repressive
autocracy.
The 56-year-old leader wields virtually unlimited power and
is officially nicknamed Arkadag, or The Patron, in his mainly
Muslim Central Asian state of 5.5 million which holds the
world's fourth largest reserves of natural gas.
Keen to burnish his image abroad as he seeks new gas export
routes to bypass former imperial master Russia, he stepped down
as leader of the ruling Democratic Party in August and ordered
the founding of a second political party, also loyal to him.
"The Dec. 15 election will herald a new stage of
Turkmenistan's democracy," state television showed
Berdymukhamedov telling a recent government meeting.
He promised democratic reforms when he took office in 2007
after the death of his despotic predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov.
Instead, his critics say, he has kept a firm grip on all
branches of power, promoted his own personality cult and
continued to stifle dissent in one of the most tightly
controlled former Soviet states.
Formally, the vote will be Turkmenistan's first multi-party
election since it gained independence when the Soviet Union
broke up in 1991. The Democratic Party, successor to the Soviet
Communist Party, will contend with the Party of Industrialists
and Entrepreneurs, as well as candidates from several
state-sponsored public bodies.
But in reality, opposition is banned and human rights groups
say several outspoken critics of the government have disappeared
or been jailed. Torture is widely used on prisoners to elicit
confessions and secure convictions in unfair trials, according
to London-based rights group Amnesty International.
"Holding these elections will not address the atmosphere of
total repression, denial of the basic human rights, and the
all-permeating fear that has gripped society in Turkmenistan for
years," John Dalhuisen, regional programme director at Amnesty
International, said in a statement.
Turkmen officials could not be reached for comment on this.
WEAK DEMOCRACY, STRONG GAS EXPORTS
None of the 283 candidates seeking seats in the 125-seat
parliament, which routinely rubber-stamps all Berdymukhamedov's
decisions, has run on an independent line. Their pictures are
seen mainly at polling stations or on the pages of state-run
papers.
Presenting their programmes on state-run television,
candidates toed Berdymukhamedov's line as they stood next to a
large monitor featuring the strongman, who also holds posts of
prime minister and commander of the armed forces.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,
which has not observed previous elections in Turkmenistan, sent
a 15-member mission to the country after an invitation from the
authorities, and plans to issue recommendations for the
government within two months of Sunday's poll.
In 2012 the Economist Democracy Index of 167 nations ranked
Turkmenistan joint 161st with its neighbour Uzbekistan.
But Berdymukhamedov has managed to improve ties that had
soured under his predecessor Niyazov between the West and the
desert nation bordering Iran and Afghanistan.
The United States and the European Union, whose firms court
Turkmenistan in the hope of developing its giant hydrocarbon
riches, have supported alternative routes to export Turkmen gas
to Europe and to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, none of those pipelines have been built and China
has fast supplanted Russia as the main importer of Turkmen
natural gas.
In a display of Beijing's rising clout in energy-rich
Central Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Berdymukhamedov
inaugurated in September the world's second-largest gas field,
Galkynysh, which will feed China's growing energy consumption.
Berdymukhamedov, known for his passion for thoroughbred
horses and racing cars, last year heralded what he calls "The
Happiness and Might Epoch" for his countrymen, while
double-digit economic growth is fuelled by rising gas export
revenues.
A lack of political freedom and modest monthly wages of some
$300 are supplemented by free gas, water and electricity, as
well as by subsidised petrol and bread - a vestige of "The
Golden Age" of Niyazov.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)