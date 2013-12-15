* Turkmenistan has fourth-largest gas reserves
* First multi-party vote held in best Soviet traditions
* Voters offered president's books, no real choice
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Dec 15 The Central Asian state of
Turkmenistan, described by rights groups as one of the world's
most repressive, proclaimed its first multi-party elections on
Sunday; but both parties vowed loyalty to its leader and
opponents remained in exile.
The face of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who has
assumed title of Arkadag (The Patron) as part of a rising
personality cult, looked down from large portraits as voters
arrived at polling stations to be greeted by grey-bearded elders
in national dress. Books written by him were on display.
Berdymukhamedov's critics say pledges of democracy are
designed for a critical West, whose companies are eager to
develop Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves, the world's
fourth-largest. Berdymukhamedov himself eyes new gas export
routes to ease dependence on former imperial master Russia.
So far, the world's biggest energy consumer China has
supplanted Moscow as the main importer of Turkmen natural gas
via a pipeline launched in 2009.
National music blared from loudspeakers outside polling
stations in the marble-clad capital city of Ashgabat, where in
keeping with Soviet-era traditions buffets groaned with food and
gleeful folk dancers performed.
"I supported the candidate who I know promotes the ideas of
our president," said Shaberdy Dikiyev, a 26-year-old textile
factory worker who cast his ballot at polling station No. 12 in
the old part of Ashgabat.
Both candidates vying at this station in the "alternative
vote" represented the ruling Democratic Party.
Berdymukhamedov, 56, stepped down in August as head of the
Democratic Party, successor to the Soviet Communist Party. He
ordered creation of the loyal Party of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs last year.
These two parties, along with members of state-sponsored
trade unions, a women's union and a youth organisation, sought
seats in the 125-member legislature, which formally approves
any decision made by Berdymukhamedov.
"PRO-FORMA EVENT"
Rising gas sales have fuelled double-digit economic growth,
allowing Berdymukhamedov to supplement modest incomes of most of
his countrymen with free electricity, gas, water, and with cheap
bread and petrol - all introduced under Niyazov.
All media are rigidly controlled by the state.
The opposition, which includes several former government
officials and a central banker, is still exiled, living in
Europe after criminal cases, mainly built on corruption charges,
were brought against them under Niyazov.
Some outspoken opponents have either disappeared or are in
jail, human rights bodies say.
The election is marked by an "atmosphere of total
repression", while torture is widely used in Turkmen prisons to
elicit confessions and secure confessions, London-based Amnesty
International said in a statement before Sunday's vote.
"We believe this election, in which the new party is
running, will contribute to boosting living standards in line
with a task set by the president," said teacher Jumamukhammed
Annamukhamedov, commission head of polling station No. 51.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe,
which had never observed a Turkmen election, sent a 15-member
team to the country by invitation of the government. It will
publish its recommendations for the government in February.
Sunday's vote is set to be "another pro-forma event that
should prompt the international community to renew calls for
true, comprehensive political reforms in Turkmenistan", said
Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights and
Vienna-registered Turkmen Initiative for Human Rights.
None of the 238 candidates ran on an independent line in the
vote.
Coming to power in 2007 shortly after the death of his
authoritarian predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov, whose cult of
personality ran to naming a month after himself, Berdymukhamedov
promised democratic changes including a role in politics for
opponents.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ralph Boulton)