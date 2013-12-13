Dec 13 Turkmenistan holds its first multi-party
parliamentary election in its post-Soviet history on Sunday with
all the candidates running on the same political line as
strongman leader President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
Keen to burnish his image abroad as he seeks new gas export
routes to bypass former imperial master Russia, the president,
who wields virtually unlimited powers in the Central Asian
nation of 5.5 million, allowed the creation of the Party of
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs before stepping down as leader
of the ruling Democratic Party in August.
A total of 283 candidates are seeking seats in the
125-member legislature. Here is some information about the
parties and public organisations running in the election, and
the election rules.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
The party, founded in 1991 as successor to the Soviet
Communist Party, has fielded 99 candidates. It numbers about
190,000 members.
PARTY OF INDUSTRIALISTS AND ENTREPRENEURS
Created in August 2012 on Berdymukhamedov's personal order,
this loyal party has 21 candidates running in the election. It
has about 2,000 members.
PUBLIC ORGANISATIONS
These include a women's union, trade unions and a youth
union - all state-sponsored - which have together fielded 163
candidates.
ELECTORATE
The Central Election Commission has not published its latest
data on the number of eligible voters. Before last year's
presidential election, it said there were just under three
million voters in the country.
VOTING HOURS
Polls open at 7 a.m. (0200 GMT) and close at 7 p.m. (1400
GMT). First official preliminary results are expected early on
Dec. 16.
RULES
Parliamentary elections are held every five years.
Candidates are elected by single-mandate constituencies.
Turnout of at least 50 percent is required to make the
election legitimate.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Louise Ireland)