ASHGABAT Feb 1 Turkmenistan, hit hard by the
slump in the price of energy and commodities, has limited the
amount of money its citizens can send abroad through the popular
Western Union money transfer service, transfer clerks said.
The move follows an effective ban on the sales of cash
foreign currency introduced last month as the Central Asian
nation sticks to a fixed exchange rate, unlike its neighbours
who have allowed sharp depreciations.
Clerks at two Western Union agents in the Turkmen capital
Ashgabat told a Reuters correspondent on Monday that under new
regulations they were required to check the sender's payslips
and make sure the transfer did not exceed his monthly pay.
The central bank could not be reached for comments on Monday
and has not published new regulations.
Turkmenistan, whose main export is natural gas, devalued its
manat currency by about 19 percent to 3.50 manats per
dollar from Jan. 1, 2015, but other energy exporters have made
bigger exchange rate adjustments.
Neighbouring Kazakhstan, also an exporter of hydrocarbons,
has allowed its currency, the tenge, to lose almost half
its value against the dollar since last August. Azerbaijan's
manat also fell by roughly the same amount last year.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Toby Chopra)