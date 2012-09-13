* Country banking on unexplored fields, new pipelines
* Ups 2030 output target to 250 bcm, from 230 bcm
* Rarely releases data
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, Sept 13 Turkmenistan, holder of the
world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, said on Thursday it
would increase annual output of the fuel to 250 billion cubic
metres (bcm) by 2030, upping an earlier target of 230 bcm.
The ex-Soviet Central Asian nation, where current potential
annual gas output is estimated at just 75 bcm, is hoping to
expand its industry massively by tapping unexplored fields and
building two new U.S.-backed pipelines.
Its reclusive government, which rarely releases
macroeconomic and energy data, has already begun diversifying
gas export routes, particularly to China and neighbouring Iran.
"According to estimates by international experts,
Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves are more than enough to
cover in the foreseeable future the needs of China, Russia, Iran
and Europe taken together," Kakageldy Abdullayev, acting
minister of oil and gas, told an energy conference in Ashgabat.
"In line with the programme of developing Turkmenistan's oil
and gas industry for the period until 2030, annual natural gas
output will be raised to 250 bcm," he said.
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, a 55-year-old trained
dentist, wields virtually unlimited powers in Turkmenistan and
is quoted as the source of most of economic data that the
country does publish.
One of the planned pipelines is set to run across the
Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and further to the European Union,
where it could ease the bloc's dependence on Russian gas.
The other pipeline, named TAPI after the countries ready to
take part in it, is expected to run from Turkmenistan to
Afghanistan and then to Pakistan and India.
Industry experts estimate Turkmenistan's current production
potential at 75 bcm a year, but say actual output has been lower
in recent years, mostly because the country's main customer
Russia has been buying less Turkmen gas.
Estimates by energy major BP plc put Turkmenistan's
2011 natural gas output at 59.5 bcm, or 40.6 percent higher than
in the previous year.
BP data show Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves are the
fourth largest in the world, behind Russia, Iran and Qatar.
Auditor Gaffney, Cline & Associates has said Turkmenistan's
largest gas field - Galkynysh, better known under its previous
name South Iolotan - is the world's second-largest, with gas
reserves of between 13.1 trillion and 21.2 trillion cubic
metres.
Quoting unnamed "independent experts", Abdullayev said
Galkynysh alone was actually holding 26.2 trillion cubic metres
of gas.
He said Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon riches were much higher,
because they also included practically undeveloped oil and gas
deposits in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, the right
bank of the Amu Darya river and in southeastern Turkmenistan.
He gave no new target for natural gas exports to go with the
new output figures. Turkmenistan earlier announced plans to
export 180 bcm of natural gas a year by 2030.
