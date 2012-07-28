* Roadshows to be held in Singapore, New York and London
* Afghanistan's instability clouds TAPI's economic benefits
* Turkmenistan's mammoth Galkynysh field ready to feed TAPI
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, July 28 Turkmenistan, holder of the
world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, said on Saturday it
would hold roadshows in September-October for investors willing
to take part in the TAPI project aimed to ship Turkmen gas to
India via a trans-Afghan pipeline.
Turkmenistan agreed in May to supply natural gas to Pakistan
and India via Afghanistan by signing gas sales and purchase
agreements with Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems and Indian
state-run utility GAIL.
The U.S.-backed, 1,735-km (1,085-mile) TAPI, named after the
initial letters of the participant nations, is a major boon for
Turkmenistan which is seeking to diversify its energy exports
from its traditional market, Russia.
The project also promises major benefits to energy-hungry
regional rivals India and Pakistan.
"The TAPI project will ensure long-term (annual) shipments
of over 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Turkmen natural gas to
the countries of Southeast Asia," state television showed
Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as telling a
government meeting late on Friday.
Souring official optimism, many analysts point to TAPI's
735-km (450-mile) leg that would run through the Afghan
provinces of Herat and Kandahar, adding that the project would
face significant security problems after a planned pullout of
U.S.-led NATO troops from Afghanistan in 2014.
Berdymukhamedov, whose Central Asian nation of 5.5 million
people is listed by human rights bodies among the most reclusive
and repressive in the world, made no mention of the security
challenges facing the long-touted TAPI.
"This will help the economic growth of the TAPI participant
states and, more importantly, will contribute to regional peace,
stability and security," said Berdymukhamedov, who enjoys vast
powers and a rising personality cult in his ex-Soviet country.
Yagshygeldy Kakayev, head of the state agency for
hydrocarbon resources -- the body responsible for distributing
licences -- told the same government meeting that roadshows for
potential investors would be held in Singapore, New York and
London and would last for 18-20 days in September and October.
The Asian Development Bank had said the TAPI pipeline was
estimated to cost at least $7.6 billion back in 2008. Analysts
and officials now say it could cost between $10 billion and $12
billion to construct.
According to estimates by industry experts and government
officials, Turkmen gas supplies to Pakistan could begin in 2016
and to India in 2018.
Turkmenistan is promoting TAPI as a key element in plans to
boost its annual gas exports to 180 bcm by 2030.
Turkmenistan does not disclose data for its current gas
exports. BP estimates show that last year the country
produced 59.5 bcm of natural gas and consumed internally 25 bcm.
BP data show Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves are behind
only Russia, Iran and Qatar.
The country aims to supply gas from its Galkynysh field,
better known by its previous name, South Iolotan. Auditor
Gaffney, Cline & Associates has ranked the field the world's
second largest, with gas reserves of between 13.1 trillion and
21.2 trillion cubic metres.