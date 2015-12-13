(Adds details, context)
MARY, Turkmenistan Dec 13 Turkmenistan on
Sunday started work on its part of a natural gas pipeline to
Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI), a $10 billion project
designed to reduce its dependence on gas sales to Russia and
China.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place near the city of
Mary in the southeastern part of the central Asian country,
close to the giant Galkynysh gas field which is meant to provide
gas for the 1,814-kilometre (1,127-mile) link.
"By December 2019, the pipeline will be completed. It will
have a capacity of 33 billion cubic metres," Turkmen President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said at the ceremony also attended by
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari.
Although it is backed by hydrocarbon resources, the TAPI
project faces several risks, such as the deteriorating security
situation in Afghanistan and lack of clarity about its
financing.
TAPI's construction is led by state gas firm Turkmengas and
none of global energy majors have so far committed to the
project that will cost as much as a third of Turkmenistan's
total 2016 budget.
The only company known to be in talks on TAPI currently is
Dubai-based Dragon Oil which produces oil off Turkmenistan's
Caspian coast. Gazprom was also looking to join the project in
the past.
The Turkmen government also said on Sunday it had signed a
"framework agreement" with a consortium of Japanese and Turkish
companies to implement the third stage of expansion at Galkynysh
that will boost the field's output to 95 billion cubic metres
(bcm) a year.
The consortium includes JGC Corporation, Mitsubishi
, Itochu, Chiyoda and Sojitz
of Japan as well as Calik Group of Companies and Ronesans
Endustri Tesisleri of Turkey.
The government did not disclose any other details such as
the cost of expansion.
Galkynysh already supplies gas for a pipeline to China, the
main buyer of Turkmen gas, which imports between 30 and 35 bcm
per year. Russia, once Ashgabat's main customer, bought just 11
bcm of Turkmen gas in 2014 and will slash imports of the fuel to
4 bcm this year.
Russia's state gas company Gazprom, the world's
biggest gas producer, is also preparing to start shipping gas to
China via a pipeline, which is expected to start by the end of
this decade.
