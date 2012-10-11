ASHGABAT Oct 11 Turkmenistan's economy expanded
by 11.1 percent in the first nine months of 2012, slowing from
14.6 percent in the same period a year ago, President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Berdymukhamedov, who wields virtually unlimited powers in
the reclusive Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, is the main
source of macroeconomic statistics.
Turkmenistan's economic growth hinges on the development and
exports of its natural gas riches. The Muslim desert nation
holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves, trailing
only Russia, Iran and Qatar.
The president, a professional dentist widely titled
"Arkadag" (The Patron), gave no reason for the relative slowdown
in GDP growth in January-September.
"The rate of the national currency is kept stable. Inflation
is kept within a targeted range," television showed the
autocratic ruler saying on Thursday. He did not elaborate.
Quoting official data, local media reported that
Turkmenistan's gas output grew by 8.5 percent in the first nine
months of this year compared to the same period of 2011. They
gave no absolute figures.
BP data shows the country consumed less than half of the
59.5 billion cubic metres it produced last year.
A monitoring mission of the International Monetary Fund,
which visited Turkmenistan in July, said in its report that it
projected real GDP growth to remain strong in 2012-13, at about
8 percent (www.imf.org).
Increasing gas exports to China and a surge in public
investment enabled a strong GDP growth of 14.7 percent in 2011,
the Fund said.
"Greater hydrocarbon exports would strengthen the external
position further," the IMF said.
"Inflation is expected to remain in single digits. Direct
economic spillovers to Turkmenistan from the euro area crisis
are likely to remain limited."
Headline inflation increased from 4.8 percent in 2010 to 5.6
percent in 2011, but moderated to 3 percent in June 2012, the
Fund said.
Turkmenistan's State Statistics Committee said last year's
inflation measured 5.3 percent. It said that in the first half
of 2012 it had actually registered deflation of 1.8 percent. It
has not published any fresh consumer price data.
