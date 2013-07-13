ASHGABAT, July 13 The economy of Turkmenistan,
Central Asia's largest producer of natural gas, grew 9.4 percent
in the first six months of 2013 compared to an 11.1 percent rise
in the year-ago period, state media quoted the nation's
president as saying on Saturday.
President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who enjoys vast power
in the Muslim nation of 5.5 million, was shown on television
telling a government meeting that the country's rapid growth was
backed by prudent state spending and massive foreign investment.
The country is forecast to increase its gross domestic
product by 8 percent this year, according to the International
Monetary Fund, citing the growing gas exports in the country,
which holds the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves.
A total of 1,865 investment projects estimated to be worth
over $41 billion are currently being implemented in the country,
said Berdymukhamedov, who remains the main source of economic
information in the reclusive nation. He did not elaborate.
In September the country will launch production at Galkynsh,
the world's second-largest natural gas deposit. That will allow
Turkmenistan to sharply ramp up gas exports to China, which has
fast supplanted the nation's former imperial master Russia as
the main importer of Turkmen natural gas.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit
Turkmenistan for the launch, Turkmen officials told Reuters last
month.
Berdymukhamedov, officially titled Arkadag (The Patron), was
also quoted by state media as saying that Turkmenistan could
start exporting grain after boosting its wheat crop to 1.6
million tonnes this year from 1.2 million tonnes in 2012.
Turkmenistan, one of the world's most arid nations, produced
just around 70,000 tonnes of wheat in Soviet times.
It first started exporting grain after gathering 1.4 million
tonnes of wheat in 2010. The country's internal consumption is
estimated at 1.2 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Sophie Walker)