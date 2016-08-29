(Adds details)
BERLIN Aug 29 Turkmenistan is discussing
diversifying its gas exports and selling gas to European Union
countries, President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said on Monday
at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The former Soviet republic has some of the world's largest
natural gas reserves, and it has been in active discussions
about sales to China, India and Afghanistan in recent months.
The Turkmen president said his country was also hoping to
sell gas to Europe and had been in discussions with EU leaders
to resolve legal and technical issues.
"We in Turkmenistan are interested in delivering our energy
resources to the West," Berdymukhamedov said, adding that his
government had presented the European Commission with proposals
for how to proceed.
Turkmen gas deliveries to the EU would come via the Caspian
Sea, which will also require approval by Russia and Turkey.
Merkel said she hoped issues could be resolved to allow gas
imports from Turkmenistan.
"I hope the problems that still exist can be overcome," she
said.
A rapprochement between Russia and Turkey has revived the
stalled TurkStream gas pipeline project that could compete with
gas deliveries from Turkmenistan.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Andrew Roche)