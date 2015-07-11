ASHGABAT, July 11 The four countries planning a
gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India via
Afghanistan will in September pick a company to lead
construction, paving the way to the start of work on the
project, the Turkmen president said on Saturday.
Turkmenistan, a central Asian nation of 5.5 million, holds
the world's fourth-largest natural gas reserves and sees the
TAPI pipeline, named after the countries it is designed to
cross, as a way of boosting exports.
It has won support from the United States but security
concerns and costs estimated at $10 billion have caused delays.
"At this moment negotiations ... are entering the final
stage, a consortium leader will be named in September, after
which the implementation of the project will begin," President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said during talks with visiting
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A Turkmen government official, who asked not be named, said
construction work could start in December. Companies involved in
the talks have not been named.
The 1,735 km (1,084 mile) pipeline, with a proposed annual
capacity of 33 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, will run more
than 700 km across Afghanistan on its way to Pakistan and India,
raising questions about the stability of shipments via the
chronically unstable country.
Yet the pipeline, to be built in three years, is crucial for
Turkmenistan, which is currently dependent on gas exports to
China, which buys annually 30 bcm of the fuel. Berdymukhamedov
said the pipeline would attract $1 billion in investments to
Afghanistan and create 12,000 jobs.
Russia, which imported more than 40 bcm of Turkmen gas in
2008, will buy no more than 4 bcm this year. Moscow says its
development of gas fields elsewhere has made purchases of
Turkmen gas unprofitable.
Turkmenistan's relations with Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom worsened this week after Ashgabat accused it
of not paying for gas supplied this year. Gazprom declined
comment.
Neighbouring Iran also buys small volumes of Turkmen gas.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by David Holmes)