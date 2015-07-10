ASHGABAT, July 10 Turkmenistan's leader
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has sacked several senior government
officials, citing pervasive corruption and slow reforms in key
sectors of the economy, state television reported on Friday.
Berdymukhamedov, a 58-year-old former-dentist who became
president in late 2006, sacked Deputy Prime Minister
Annamukhamed Gochyev "for serious drawbacks in his work" just
after the latter reported to a government meeting on continued
growth in the gas-fuelled economy.
The meeting was held on Thursday, the state-controlled Altyn
Asyr (Golden Age) channel said.
Berdymukhamedov, a tough leader with a personality cult in
his Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, said "cases of bribery
are not infrequent" in the economic and finance sector run by
Gochyev.
"In the latest period, 80 banking, tax and financial
services workers have been charged with committing various
crimes, according to the leader of the nation," the news
presenter said.
Berdymukhamedov, who wields sweeping powers and brooks no
dissent, lambasted his cabinet for the slow development of the
banking sector and the securities market.
He said key ministries had failed to assess the impact of
the global crisis on Turkmenistan's economy. "All this leads to
big losses for the state," he was shown saying.
He also fired the country's economy and development
minister, a deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture and
the construction minister.
The highly reclusive state holds the world's fourth-largest
reserves of natural gas, exports of which have fuelled rapid
economic growth.
Just minutes before his sacking, Gochyev said growth in
gross domestic product had slowed to 9.1 percent in the first
half of 2015 from 10.3 percent in the same period of last year.
The International Monetary Fund expects Turkmenistan's
economic growth to decelerate to 9.0 percent this year from 10.3
percent in 2014 on the back of declining natural gas export
revenues and lower public investment as a share of GDP.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)