ASHGABAT, April 17 Turkmenistan invited official
bids on Monday for a project to build the Central Asian nation's
second potash plant, stepping up the government's push to
compensate for a downturn in its natural gas sector.
The announcement published by state-run Turkmenhimiya said
the plant would be based at the Karabil potash deposit. It
provided no financial details, but two sources at the company
told Reuters the project is worth about $1.4 billion.
Turkmenistan, which has faced foreign currency shortages
after its gas exports were hit by declining prices and volumes,
is banking on the start of potash production and other projects
to bolster the economy.
The former Soviet republic opened a $1 billion
Belarussian-built potash plant last month, aiming to export an
annual 1.2 million tonnes of fertiliser to China and India as
part of its drive to diversify away from natural gas exports.
As a potash exporter, Turkmenistan will compete with its
former Soviet overlord Russia, home to the world's biggest
producer Uralkali, and Belarus.
Belarussian companies built the plant launched last month
and Minsk has said it will help Turkmenistan to market the
product.
