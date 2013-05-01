* Footage not shown on state media
* Video tends to undermine cultivate image
ASHGABAT May 1 Turkmen President Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov wields almost absolute power in his secretive
Central Asian state, but even he could not prevent footage being
leaked that shows him falling head-first off a speeding horse.
State media on Monday showed Berdymukhamedov, wearing a
traditional white "telpek" sheepskin hat and crimson caftan,
riding his horse to a victory - and an $11-million prize - that
took his strongman personality cult to a new dimension.
But an unofficial video seen by Reuters shows a man
resembling Berdymukhamedov falling from the shimmering
straw-coloured horse just after they cross the finish line. The
rider goes head-first into the track and officials rush to treat
him.
There is no suggestion that Berdymukhamedov was badly hurt -
he has been shown on state television chairing a conference call
since then.
But the embarrassing footage has not been shown by the
closely controlled state media in Turkmenistan, and the
government and presidential administration have made no comment
on the images.
Berdymukhamedov has run the post-Soviet republic with an
iron hand since 2006 when his flamboyant autocratic predecessor,
Saparmurat Niyazov, died of a heart attack.
Turkmen state television reports have lionised Central
Asia's youngest and most sporting leader by featuring him flying
in a supersonic fighter jet, riding a tank, shooting an assault
rifle and removing a benign tumour.
But the leaked footage of the horse race, watched by
thousands of people and apparently shot by someone in the
crowd, undermines this image.
Straight after finishing the race, a rider who appears to be
Berdymukhamedov shifts in his saddle and his horse stumbles. The
rider is thrown over the horse's head and lands ahead of the
animal, with other horses narrowly avoiding him as he lies
motionless on the track.
Officials in black suits rush out onto the track and
surround the rider, who is clumsily lifted into an ambulance.
Some unconfirmed reports have suggested security officials
tried to prevent anyone with cameras and video cameras leaving
the racetrack with footage or pictures of the fall.
Widely referred to as "Arkadag" (The Patron) at home,
Berdymukhamedov has a tight grip on the isolated desert country
of 5.5 million people that holds the world's fourth-largest
reserves of natural gas.
The 1,000-metre (3,300-foot) race was held on Sunday when
Turkmenistan celebrated The Day of the Turkmen Racehorse - a
holiday established by Niyazov to honour the local Akhal Teke
breed renowned for its speed and grace.
"President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has yet again
demonstrated not only his high class as a horse rider, but also
his strong will, firmness and courage," the Neitralny
Turkmenistan daily wrote.
It made no mention of the fall.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Michael Roddy)