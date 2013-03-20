* Asian loans sought for $1.5-2 billion railway to boost
trade
* Work on three-country route could start in July
* North-South rail route to Persian Gulf via Iran to open in
May
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT, March 20 The leaders of Afghanistan,
Tajikistan and Turkmenistan invited Asian financial institutions
on Wednesday to help fund construction of a regional railway to
boost trade links for the three landlocked states.
The project, estimated at between $1.5 billion and $2.0
billion, aims to lay a line of around 350-400 km (220-250 miles)
linking the neighbours' existing rail networks to other parts of
Eurasia.
"It would be great if the Asian Development Bank, the
Islamic Development Bank and Japan could take part in
financing," said Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon, who signed a
memorandum of understanding in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.
Both banks have been providing funding for another rail link
in the region, a North-South corridor linking oil-rich
Kazakhstan and the Persian Gulf that is due to open in May.
Co-signatory Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the Turkmen
president, said that if international lenders provided joint
financing for the new line, Turkmenistan would be ready to
finance the stretch on its territory.
Berdymukhamedov, who wields virtually unlimited power in his
desert nation of 5.5 million, said construction of the line -
stretching from the town of Akmurad in Turkmenistan to Andhoi in
Afghanistan - could start as soon as this July.
"This (project) will serve the common good of our three
nations," Afghan President Hamid Karzai said.
Afghanistan's economy has been devastated by decades of
foreign occupation and civil war, and Tajikistan, the poorest of
the ex-Soviet nations, is still overcoming the aftermath of a
1992-97 civil war.
Turkmenistan, which holds the world's fourth largest
reserves of natural gas, has been involved in the North-South
corridor line since 2007, building the 311-km (194-mile) stretch
to neighbouring Iran.
That line had been due for completion by September 2012.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by John Stonestreet)