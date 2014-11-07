ASHGABAT Nov 7 Turkmenistan has signed an
outline deal with Turkey to supply gas to a new pipeline that
could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas imports.
The two countries struck a so-called framework agreement on
Friday for Turkmenistan, which is keen to diversify exports of
its gas to world markets, to supply gas to the proposed
Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP).
"We attach great significance to deliveries of
Turkmenistan's natural gas to Europe via Turkey," Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said through an interpreter during a
visit to the Turkmen capital Ashgabat.
"Europe's energy security is important for us."
Erdogan and his Turkmen counterpart Kurbanguly
Berdymukhamedov oversaw the signing of the agreement between
Turkmen state gas company Turkmengas and private Turkish firm
Atagas for the purchase and sale of Turkmen gas for TANAP.
The two sides did not disclose the terms of the agreement.
TANAP envisages carrying 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas a year from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian
Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields, which is being
developed by a BP-led consortium. TANAP's capacity is set
to rise to 23 bcm by 2023 and to 31 bcm by 2026.
However, to join the pipeline Turkmenistan will have to lay
another pipeline across the Caspian Sea.
Asked how Turkmenistan could join the TANAP project, Atagas
head Osman Saim Dinc told Reuters: "We are working on all
alternative routes." He did not elaborate.
TANAP will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to
Turkey's frontier with Bulgaria and Greece. Its construction is
expected to be completed by the end of 2018 in order to start
deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz II in 2019. The preliminary
cost of the pipeline has been estimated at $20 billion.
Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, holds
the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas. Since
independence in 1991 the reclusive desert nation has sought to
break its reliance on gas exports to former imperial master
Russia.
Beijing supplanted Moscow as the main importer of the fuel
after a China-bound pipeline was launched in 2009. Next-door
Iran buys small volumes of Turkmen gas.
Watching with unease Turkmenistan's plans to sell its gas to
Europe, Russia has voiced concerns that a would-be gas pipeline
to be laid in the shallow Caspian could harm the fragile ecology
of the sea.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Mark Potter)