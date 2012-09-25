ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkish telecoms company Turk
Telekom has allotted up to 300 million euros ($387
million) to its management board for acquisitions, new Chief
Executive Officer Tahsin Yilmaz said on Tuesday.
The company considers acquisitions as part of its global
growth strategy, Yilmaz told journalists. Yilmaz was appointed
CEO earlier this month.
Turk Telekom shares were down 1.94 percent to 7.08 lira after
the communications minister was quoted as saying Turkey was
considering a public offering of a stake by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
(Writing by Daren Butler/Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick
Tattersall)