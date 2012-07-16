ISTANBUL, July 16 Turk Telekom, Turkey's main landline operator, posted net income of 629.6 million lira ($348 million) in the second quarter, below a forecast of 675 million lira in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Profit was 505.7 million lira in the same period of 2011, according to an income statement filed with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sales were 3.18 billion lira versus 2.97 billion lira in the year-ago period, the statement also showed.

($1 = 1.81 liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)