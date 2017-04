ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom signed a $300 million loan deal with China Development Bank and a 100 million euro ($138 million) loan agreement with the European Investment Bank, it said on Wednesday.

Turk Telekom said the $300 million loan had a maturity of 9 years, and the 100 million euro loan had 8 years maturity.

($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)