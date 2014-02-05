BRIEF-Engagement Labs Q4 revenue $1.3 mln
* Engagement Labs Inc says revenue for Q4 was $1.3 million compared to $905,056 in Q3 2016
ISTANBUL Feb 5 Turkish telecoms firm Turk Telekom said on Wednesday it expected a 4 to 5 percent rise in its consolidated revenue in 2014.
Turk Telekom on Tuesday posted net profit of 1.3 billion lira ($577 million) in 2013, compared with 2.64 billion in 2012.
The company also said it would make investments worth 2.1 billion lira this year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Engagement Labs Inc says revenue for Q4 was $1.3 million compared to $905,056 in Q3 2016
* Flir Systems announces first quarter 2017 financial results