(Adds share price, analyst quote, details)

* Q1 net 771.6 mln lira vs f'cast 698 mln

* Net financial income 160 mln vs 121 mln expense

* Sales 2.96 bln vs f'cast 2.98 billion.

* Shares up 1.9 pct vs 0.6 pct rise in main index

ISTANBUL, April 17 Landline operator Turk Telekom posted a 27 percent jump in quarterly net profit to 771.6 million lira ($430 million), due largely to higher financial income, beating expectations and boosting its shares.

The phone company, majority-owned by Saudi Oger, had been expected to make 698 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll. It achieved a net income of 608.8 million in the same period of 2011.

Net financial income reached 160 million lira in the first three months of 2012, compared with a net financial expense of 121 million. This was mainly due to the lira's appreciation against the dollar and euro, Turk Telekom said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Most of Turk Telekom's debt is dollar-denominated. The dollar declined 6 percent against the lira in the first quarter, so Turk Telekom profited off the exchange rate," said Erdem Hafizoglu, analyst at BGC Partners in Istanbul.

"This is what caused the rise in net profit. Looking at the operating side, results are in line with expectations," he said.

Shares rose 1.9 percent to 7.36 lira by 1257 GMT, outperforming the main index's rise of 0.6 percent.

Turk Telekom also reported sales of 2.96 billion lira, up from 2.89 billion in the same period of 2011 and compared with a forecast 2.98 billion. ($1 = 1.7963 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Even Ballim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and David Holmes)