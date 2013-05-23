ISTANBUL May 23 Turkey's Competition Board said on Thursday it would open a formal investigation into Turk Telekom after an initial probe of allegations that it had sold telephone charge cards to dealers at below cost levels.

Turk Telekom's "TT Card" enables users to make calls within Turkey and abroad at preferential rates. Selling the cards to dealers at below cost could give Turkey's main landline operator an unfair advantage against rivals.

Shares in Turk Telekom, which also has mobile phone and broadband businesses, fell 1.9 percent by 0655 GMT, broadly in line with the main Istanbul share index. The company has so far made no public comment on the allegations. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Tattersall and James Jukwey)