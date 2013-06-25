BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Engineering to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.4 per share for 2016
ISTANBUL, June 25 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom signed a $100 million loan deal with the Commerical Bank of Qatar, it said on Tuesday.
Turk Telekom said the annual rate on the 3-year bond will be Libor +2.75 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
March 30 Genius Electronic Optical Co Ltd : * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/xYVawH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, March 30 Soymeal, a chief ingredient in tofu, is set to provide rich nutrition of another kind: China is using the animal feed staple to blaze a trail in commodities derivatives, fuelling its appetite for global investment hub status along the way.