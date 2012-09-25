ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Turkey is considering a public
offering of a state stake in telecoms company Turk Telekom
by the end of the year, Zaman newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
It quoted Transport and Communications Minister Binali
Yildirim as saying the offer could be less than 15 percent of
the company.
The state holds a 30 percent stake in Turk Telekom, in which
Saudi Oger has a majority.
"A public offering by the end of this year is being
considered. It could be in the month ahead. What is important is
to do this when the value of the shares is high," he said.
"The Privatisation Administration is doing work on the
(offering) level. If they ask us we will give a level. But it
may be less than 15 percent," he said.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Cowell)