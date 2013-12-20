BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 20 Media reports that Turk Telekom's majority owner Oger Telecom will sell its stake are false, according to information it received from Oger, Turk Telekom said on Friday.
Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom, holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, the Turkish government has a 32 percent in Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatised the stake for $1.87 billion in 2008.
Turk Telekom shares were up 4.55 percent at 6.42 lira by 1126 GMT. (Writing by Ece Toksabay. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye