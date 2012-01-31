ISTANBUL Jan 31 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom's majority owner Saudi Oger is not evaluating offers for its stake in telecoms unit Oger Telecom, the Turkish unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the matter said on Monday that Qatar had made a takeover approach to the majority owner of Oger Telecom, which owns a controlling stake in Turk Telekom. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)