MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said third-quarter net profit declined 63 percent to 236.2 million lira ($119.6 million) due to foreign exchange losses.
The company told the Istanbul Stock Exchange in a statement late on Wednesday that sales rose 4.71 percent to 3.39 billion lira compared to same period of last year.
Turk Telekom's liabilities, worth around 8.4 billion lira as of the end of the second quarter, are in dollars, euros and Japanese yen, making the company vulnerable to volatility in global markets.
($1 = 1.9758 Turkish lira)
(Writing by Seda Sezer)
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.