MUMBAI, March 13 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has imposed a 10 percent special margins on long side turmeric contracts effective Thursday.

The move comes after the spice gained 11 percent since the start of the month.

The margin will be applicable to all current and yet-to-be-launched contracts of turmeric, NCDEX said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)