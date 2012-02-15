Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Feb 15 Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The production was 61,000 tonnes last year, said S. Radhakrishna Murthy, deputy director at state's horticulture department. (Reporting by Ashok Kumar K; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0