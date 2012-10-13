TOKYO Oct 13 British financial regulator Adair Turner, a contender to be the next Bank of England governor, played down on Saturday the suggestion that he supported writing off government bonds purchased by the BoE to boost the British economy.

Turner said on Thursday that he backed recent unconventional steps by the BoE, and thought it could go further, and there have been media reports suggesting he backs cancelling the gilts bought by the BoE as part of its quantitative easing programme.

At a question and answer session on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo on Saturday, Turner declined either to back this or to clearly rule it out.

"The whole point of my speech on unconventional policies was to provide a justification of what we have done over the last three months in terms of unconventional policies," he said.

"I pointed out there were other things we can do. As for the specific idea of cancelling gilts or permanent monetisation, I have to say that was reported by my good friend (BBC reporter) Robert Peston, but that was Robert's idea, not my idea," he added.

Turner is chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) and serves on the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which has responsibilities for bank regulation, though not for monetary policy.