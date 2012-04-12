* Channel to shut down w.e.f. April 12
* Poor ratings hampered further investment
* Turner to continue looking for fresh investment
opportunities in India
MUMBAI, April 12 U.S.-based Turner Broadcasting
System Inc, a Time Warner company, has
decided to shut its Hindi general entertainment channel 'Imagine
TV' in India as poor ratings hampered any further investment in
it, a senior company official said.
Turner had bought a majority stake in the channel from
Indian broadcaster NDTV in 2009 for $117 million.
The channel's India and international feed 'Imagine Dil Se',
w hich will be shut with effect from today, failed to achieve
consistency in ratings, Siddharth Jain, managing director, South
Asia, Turner International India told Reuters on Thursday.
"Imagine TV has not performed and grown as per our
expectations," he said.
Imagine was Turner's second attempt in the highly
competitive general entertainment (GEC) space in India after its
GEC Real, a joint venture with Miditech, failed.
Turner currently operates channels such as HBO, CNN, Cartoon
Network, POGO, WB in India.
The company, however, remains committed to long-term
investment in India and will continue to look for investment
opportunities in the country, Jain said.
Turner India has been growing at a compunded annual rate of
13 percent in the past five years, the company had earlier told
Reuters.
The Indian media industry relies heavily on advertising
revenues instead of subscriptions for survival.
Global macroeconomic woes and a slowing Indian economy have
left most media companies susceptible to volatility in
advertising rates and resulted in cash flow problems.
In 2011, the Indian media & entertainment industry
registered a growth of 12 percent from a year ago, to reach 728
billion rupees ($14.15 billion), according to KPMG.