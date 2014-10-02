TORONTO Oct 2 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
said on Thursday it was still in talks with the
Mongolian government to resolve issues that have delayed the
underground expansion of its Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper mine in
the country.
Last month, a government official told Reuters the two sides
had agreed to resolve issues around the size of a tax bill and
other matters, potentially paving the way for the company to
move forward on the expansion.
Turquoise Hill, which is majority owned by global miner Rio
Tinto Plc , said on Thursday that while progress
has been made, a resolution of outstanding matters had not been
reached as of Sept. 30, when lender commitments to finance the
project lapsed.
The miner, which owns some 66 percent of Oyu Tolgoi with the
Mongolian government holding the remainder, said it has not
requested an extension of lender commitments, but was in ongoing
discussions with the lenders and may request an extension based
on how talks with the government progress.
A source familiar with the discussions said that while the
main tax-related dispute has been largely resolved, the company
is still working with the government and tax authorities to
clarify certain aspects of the ruling.
The underground development of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the
world's largest undeveloped copper deposits, was put on hold
last year after the government became concerned that cost
overruns would delay the flow of its share of mine profits.
In May, a group of banks extended their commitment to the
project, but efforts to resume development stalled in June, when
the Canadian government filed notice of dispute with the
government of Mongolia, after tax authorities claimed unpaid
taxes and penalties related to the project.
The underground development remained subject to resolving
remaining shareholder matters, including the agreement of a
comprehensive funding plan, approval of a feasibility study by
shareholders and acceptance by the Mongolian Minerals Council
and the receipt of necessary permits, Turquoise Hill said on
Thursday.
