Dec 14 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it had resumed concentrate shipments from its giant copper-gold Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia following talks with Chinese and Mongolian authorities.

Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill said Oyu Tolgoi will follow a new joint coal and concentrate crossing route at the Chinese-Mongolian border.

The company, with primary operations in Oyu Tolgoi, suspended shipments earlier this month after a new requirement at the Chinese-Mongolian border to use one joint coal and concentrate route created "unreasonably" long waits to cross the border along with safety and security concerns.

Production at the mine was unaffected during suspension and the company said it expected shipments to resume in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)