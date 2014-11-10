(Corrects dateline)
Nov 10 Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
reported a lower third-quarter loss due to the start of
sales from its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia and lower
operating expenses.
Net loss attributable to the company fell to $38.6 million,
or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $94
million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Turquoise Hill's revenue was about $466 million in the third
quarter. It reported revenue of $15.7 million a year earlier.
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill is majority owned by Rio
Tinto Plc , the operator of the open pit Oyu
Tolgoi mine where expansion has been delayed repeatedly due to
disagreements with the Mongolian government.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in
Bangalore, and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)