BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 13 Mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is considering selling its stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the chief executive of Turquoise Hill said on Tuesday.
"Oyu Tolgoi continues to be our material asset and our main focus. As such there is consideration being given to divesting our stake in SouthGobi," Kay Priestly said on a conference call.
Turquoise Hill owns about 58 percent of SouthGobi, according to Turquoise Hill's website.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.