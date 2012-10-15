* Mongolia looks to review 2009 Oyu Tolgoi investment deal
* Move exacerbates concern over rising resource nationalism
* Shares fall 5.26 percent to C$8.11 on TSX
TORONTO, Oct 15 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd
and its majority shareholder, Rio Tinto Ltd,
have rejected a request from Mongolia to renegotiate an
investment agreement for its Oyu Tolgoi mine, the world's
largest undeveloped copper-gold project.
The Mongolian government's push to review the deal, which
took effect in March 2010, sent Turquoise Hill's shares down
more than 6 percent on Monday and added weight to concerns about
rising resource nationalism in the landlocked Asian country.
The Canadian-listed miner, formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines,
announced its stance in a news release on Monday.
Mongolia's new mining minister told local media in August
that the government should try to raise its stake in Oyu Tolgoi,
which will become one of the world's largest copper and gold
mines when it reaches full production in 2018.
Mongolia previously tried to revise the deal about a year
ago, with Turquoise Hill - then known as Ivanhoe - refusing to
negotiate and Mongolia eventually affirming its support for the
existing deal.
"This is just a matter of the government bowing down to
political pressure to ask the company to renegotiate," said
Adam Graf, a mining analyst at Dahlman Rose in New York.
"This is a major project in Mongolia, one that has led to
rapid growth of the economy of Mongolia over the last five
years," he said. "You have parties in that country that are
coming out and saying that Rio is not giving (them) a big enough
piece."
Under the current agreement, the Mongolian government owns
34 percent of the project, while Turquoise Hill holds the
remaining 66 percent. Rio controls Oyu Tolgoi through its
majority stake in Turquoise Hill.
Mongolia can increase its stake in the project to 50 percent
only after an initial period of 30 years of commercial
production.
With some $6 billion already invested and construction
nearly complete, Oyu Tolgoi is expected to achieve commercial
production in the first half of 2013.
By 2020, annual royalty and tax payments to the government
of Mongolia are estimated to total about $1.1 billion, BMO
Capital Markets analyst Tony Robson said in a note to clients.
"BMO Research believes the government's share of cash flow
is not unreasonable compared with projects in other
jurisdictions," said Robson, who has an "outperform" rating on
the stock with a target price of C$13.75.
The Mongolian government plans to review all foreign mining
investments, but pledged last month not to single out the Oyu
Tolgoi deal.
Turquoise Hill's shares were down more than 6 percent at
C$8.03 on Monday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
Toronto-based miner has lost more than half its market value so
far this year, mainly due to its largest shareholder, Rio Tinto,
winning majority control of the company.
RISKING INVESTMENT
With metal prices well above historic levels, resource
nationalism has become a top concern in the mining industry as
governments and local stakeholders around the world demand a
bigger piece of the pie.
Higher taxes and royalties on big mining companies are often
used by politicians as populist moves to help rally the public
and serve as platforms ahead of elections.
Earlier this month, Kyrgyz protesters stormed their
government headquarters in a coup bid after the country's
premier rejected demands to nationalize a gold-mining venture
with Canada's Centerra Gold.
Indonesia sent shockwaves through the mining industry
earlier this year with new regulations that restrict the export
of raw ores, force foreign miners to divest over half their
assets after 10 years of production and require domestic
processing of ore by 2014.
If Mongolia keeps pushing to revise the Oyu Tolgoi deal, the
country risks losing out on future foreign investment, said
Mariyam Zhumadil, an analyst with Halyk Finance in Kazakhstan.
Smaller companies, in particular, could pull out of the
country instead of making deals with a government that is not
perceived as mining friendly.
Zhumadil also said Turquoise Hill and Rio could delay the
start-up at Oyu Tolgoi until the issue is resolved.
Turquoise Hill maintains that its 2009 investment agreement
with Mongolia is fair and legally binding, and can only be
renegotiated if both parties agree.