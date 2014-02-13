Feb 13 Turquoise Hill Resources
said year to date sales volume from its Oyu Tolgoi copper and
gold mine in Mongolia has fallen short of expectations, citing
post-commissioning issues.
The company said it expects production at the Mongolian mine
to take a hit due to a shutdown of one line for six to eight
weeks.
Turquoise Hill, which owns a majority interest in Oyu Tolgoi
and is controlled by Rio Tinto , said it is
targeting a production of 150,000 tonnes to 175,000 tonnes of
copper and 700,000 to 750,000 ounces of gold in concentrates
from Oyu Tolgoi in 2014.
The mine produced 76,700 tonnes of copper and 157,000 ounces
of gold in concentrates in 2013.
Turquoise Hill also said it has proposed an option to the
Mongolian government to restart the underground development at
the facility.
Last July, the company had said that funding and all work on
the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would be delayed.
However, on Wednesday the company said that further delays
may occur if outstanding shareholder issues, including project
finance, are not resolved before the expiration of lender
commitments on existing project finance arrangements.
Global miner Rio Tinto owns 50.8 percent of the
Vancouver-based Turquoise Hill, which in turn holds a 66 percent
interest in Oyu Tolgoi. Mongolia has a 34 percent stake in the
project.