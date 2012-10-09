Oct 9 Turquoise Hill Resources said
construction of power transmission lines for its Oyu Tolgoi
copper-gold project in Mongolia has been completed and it was
confident of receiving electricity from China.
Oyu Tolgoi, located 80 km (50 miles) north of Mongolia's
Chinese border, is expected to become one of the world's three
largest copper and gold mines when it reaches full production in
2018.
Turquoise Hill, which is controlled by global mining giant
Rio Tinto , has a 66 percent stake in the
project.
Turquoise Hill, earlier known as Ivanhoe Mines, said it is
in talks with Chinese authorities on a power purchase agreement
for the project.
First ore is expected to be processed within six weeks of
signing the final power agreement, said the company.
The company reiterated that underground production at Oyu
Tolgoi is expected to start in 2016. It plans to secure $3
billion to $4 billion to finance the project.