BRIEF-Chemocentryx says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treating patients with C3G
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
May 18 Tus-Guhan Group :
* Says it to invest 26 million yuan to acquire 70 percent stake in a Hengyang-based pharmaceuticals company
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zn97
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says granted EU orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of debilitating kidney disease C3 glomerulopathy
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets