Dec 7 Canada's Tuscany International Drilling Inc said it signed a contract for one of its drilling rigs with Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras .

Tuscany expects to move the rig to Brazil in the second week of December to begin operations.

This is the drilling and equipment rental company's third contract with Petrobras and its sixth rig working in Brazil.

The South America- and Africa-focused company has four other rigs undergoing repairs in Brazil, the first of which is expected to be back in operation in the first quarter of 2012, it said in a statement.

The company also mobilized its first rig to Trinidad and is expected to start drilling this week.

Shares of Tuscany rose 3 percent to 60 Canadian cents in early morning trade on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.