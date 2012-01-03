MUMBAI Jan 3 India's TV18 Broadcast Ltd will focus on the profitability of its broadcast business and has no plans to invest further in it, group founder Raghav Bahl said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Reliance Industries said it would invest in TV18's two main companies, marking a major foray into the media sector by the energy-focused conglomerate. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ted Kerr)