UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico's TV Azteca , the country's second-largest broadcaster, on Thursday named Benjamin Salinas, 32, as is its new chief executive officer.
Salinas, whose billionaire father Ricardo Salinas controls the company, replaces Mario San Roman, who has held the job for more than a decade. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES