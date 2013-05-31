* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct
* Up 1.2 pct in May; would be 12th consecutive monthly gain
* Deutsche Boerse rises on transaction tax dilution report
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 31 European shares edged lower on
Friday on profit taking, on the final day of what should become
a record 12th consecutive month of gains.
Analysts said equities were likely to remain in demand a
while longer, as long as economic data remained weak enough to
justify continued stimulus from global central banks - the key
driver of the past year's market gains.
U.S. GDP growth data released on Thursday was below
forecasts and new jobless benefit claims rose.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1
percent at 1,215.24 points at 0743 GMT, heading for a May gain
of 1.2 percent in what has been the longest run of monthly gains
in its 16-year history. The index is up 7 percent so far in
2013.
"The market has had a big run so in the very near term
...you could get a bit of profit-taking. But ... if you got any
more than a 3 percent pullback. I would be surprised," said Ian
Huggard, head of sales at NCB.
The profit-taking was broad-based, with all the sectors in
the STOXX Europe 600 in the red.
Losses earlier in the week were driven by concerns that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may start to temper its quantitative easing
stimulus policy sooner than previously expected.
That left Friday's focus on U.S. data, including the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index at
1355 GMT, as well as personal income and consumption data at
1230 GMT, and the Chicago PMI at 1345 GMT.
"I don't think (the Fed will taper bond-buying) ...until
late this year, they want more data," said Peter Garnry,
strategist at Saxo Bank.
"I still think if we look in the medium term, the momentum
in equities is still intact, valuations are still benign... For
this momentum to stop it would require some kind of a political
or market hiccup in Europe."
In a largely falling market, Deutsche Boerse stood out,
gaining 2.1 percent, cheered by a Reuters report that
European countries are set to drastically scale back a planned
financial transactions tax which had been expected to crimp
market volumes.