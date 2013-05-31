* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct

* Up 1.2 pct in May; would be 12th consecutive monthly gain

* Deutsche Boerse rises on transaction tax dilution report

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 31 European shares edged lower on Friday on profit taking, on the final day of what should become a record 12th consecutive month of gains.

Analysts said equities were likely to remain in demand a while longer, as long as economic data remained weak enough to justify continued stimulus from global central banks - the key driver of the past year's market gains.

U.S. GDP growth data released on Thursday was below forecasts and new jobless benefit claims rose.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1 percent at 1,215.24 points at 0743 GMT, heading for a May gain of 1.2 percent in what has been the longest run of monthly gains in its 16-year history. The index is up 7 percent so far in 2013.

"The market has had a big run so in the very near term ...you could get a bit of profit-taking. But ... if you got any more than a 3 percent pullback. I would be surprised," said Ian Huggard, head of sales at NCB.

The profit-taking was broad-based, with all the sectors in the STOXX Europe 600 in the red.

Losses earlier in the week were driven by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to temper its quantitative easing stimulus policy sooner than previously expected.

That left Friday's focus on U.S. data, including the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's May consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT, as well as personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT, and the Chicago PMI at 1345 GMT.

"I don't think (the Fed will taper bond-buying) ...until late this year, they want more data," said Peter Garnry, strategist at Saxo Bank.

"I still think if we look in the medium term, the momentum in equities is still intact, valuations are still benign... For this momentum to stop it would require some kind of a political or market hiccup in Europe."

In a largely falling market, Deutsche Boerse stood out, gaining 2.1 percent, cheered by a Reuters report that European countries are set to drastically scale back a planned financial transactions tax which had been expected to crimp market volumes.